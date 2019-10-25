Siloam Springs officers awarded Medal of Valor

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Four Siloam Springs officers received the Medal of Valor for their efforts following a crash in January 2019.

Siloam Springs Police Department responded to the area of US Hwy 412 and Main Street in reference to an overturned vehicle submerged in the retention pond. When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver who stated his 11-year-old son was still inside the vehicle.

Without hesitation, officers entered the near-freezing water and began efforts to rescue the child from the overturned and submerged vehicle. As additional officers arrived, and immediately entered the near-freezing water, officers quickly developed a plan and collectively began lifting the vehicle in an effort to flip the vehicle onto its side.

During numerous attempts requiring some of the officers to completely submerge themselves, officers were able to flip the vehicle onto its side and the child was successfully removed and placed in a nearby ambulance.

Given the weather conditions of approximately 35 degrees and the officers near hypothermic state, their extraordinary heroism, quick, decisive decision making, and selfless acts reflect great credit upon themselves and upholding the highest standards of the Siloam Springs Police Department its pillars and ethos.

Sgt. Jed White, Cpl. Joe Coody, Officer Travis Luper and Officer Ashton Burden received the Medal of Valor for their courageous acts.

