Siloam Springs PD checking on sex offenders

Authorities in Siloam Springs checked on local sex offenders ... making sure they're in compliance

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — In Siloam Springs, police, detectives, and school resource officers checked on the city’s registered sex offenders to make sure they’re in compliance.

Police Captain Derek Spicer said the agencies conducted its “Fall Sex Offender Compliance Checks” on Monday, October 28.

They made contact with 18 registered sex offenders within the city and one person was arrested for non-compliance.

Five offenders have been taken into custody since June 27th, 2019.

The city said compliance checks are intended to “coincide” with Halloween and other fall festivities.

Click here for a complete list of sex offenders living in Siloam Springs as of October 26, 2019.