Siloam Springs preps for winter weather

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Siloam Springs is prepping for the storm.

The city has multiple trucks with salt brine and plows ready to go if and when snow and ice hit the area.

Earlier on February, 5, snowfall did accumulate, but not enough to send crews out.

Siloam Springs Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the street staff talked about possibly going home early in case they get called back in later in the night.

They decided to just keep waiting it out.

If winter weather does hit the area, crews are ready to tackle the elements throughout the night and into the morning.

They want to make sure everyone can drive on the roads safely.

“Basically we’re public servants so we have to make sure that the public gets what the public needs,” he said.

Crews have been checking bridges and overpasses all day to ensure they are not getting slick.

If they are, road workers will treat them right away and check other roads in the area.