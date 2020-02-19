Siloam Springs takes steps to prevent Sager Creek erosion

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In Benton County, the city of Siloam Springs is taking steps to find a long-term solution to prevent walls from crumbling along Sager Creek.

Community Development Director Don Clark said the creek was drained and a structural engineer has been hired to evaluate the walls.

Clark said the city is paying $35,000 from its budget to pay for the study and that fixing the walls has been a priority for the board of directors.

“This was a board goal from our board of directors, we have goals that we establish every couple of years and one of the goals was to figure out long term stabilization and or come up with a plan for the creek and stabilize the walls,” Clark said.

Clark said the city will come up with a plan for the creek walls within 90 days.