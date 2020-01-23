Silver Alert issued for former mayor in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man in LeFlore County, Oklahoma.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey Walden, last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black hat, “is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death” and has a proven medical or physical disability.

Walden, a white male and the former mayor of LeFlore, may be traveling in a four-door, black Hyundai Accent, Oklahoma license plate HEC289.

If you have any information about Walden’s whereabouts, contact the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 647-3426.