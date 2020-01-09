Silver Alert issued for missing Rogers woman

KNWA
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Caroline Blomeyer, 80, was last known to be at 650 S. Dodson Road (#23) in Rogers.

Police say she may be traveling in a silver, 2013 Ford Taurus with license plate number 381SIY.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray socks, and black loafers with a black purse.

Blomeyer stands 5’5 and weighs about 140 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

She went missing at around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police say.

If you have any information, contact Rogers Police at (479) 636-4141.

