Singing Men of Arkansas choir to showcase holiday performance

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The well known Singing Men of Arkansas men’s choir continues to grace the region with its professional excellence and choral sound, using its broad variety of repertoire.

Just in time for the holidays, the choir will wow audiences across Northwest Arkansas with its 10th Annual ‘Home for Christmas’ performance. The show will be held on Sunday, December 8th at the Springdale High School Performing Arts Center. Showtime is at 3 P.M.

The holiday performance will also feature more than ten instrumental performers creating the ultimate musical experience. Guest dancers from the North Little Rock New Creation Dance Company will also perform on selected songs. Guests can also expect an appearance from the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale.

Reserved seat tickets are available for advanced purchase. Tickets will also be available at the box office on the day of the event.