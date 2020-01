LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Recording artist Sir Mix-a-Lot performs onstage at VH1’s 5th Annual Streamy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Sir Mix-A-Lot, best known for his hit song Baby Got Back, is coming to Fort Smith in March.

The rapper will play at TempleLive on Friday, March 27.

Reserved seats are $17.50 plus fees and taxes, and general admission is $22.50.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31.