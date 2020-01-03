UPDATE: Six-year-old boy safe after Amber Alert

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: The statewide AMBER Alert for Julian Boyd has been canceled.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said on Facebook that its Special Response Team was at the scene with North Little Rock Police, and they are reporting six-year-old Julian Boyd is safe.

According to the ADC, the suspect, Napolean Haire, is in custody.

No further details are available at this time.

Original story — The Sherwood Police Department has activated an Arkansas AMBER Alert for a six-year-old boy believed to have been taken from North Little Rock.

According to the alert, Julian Boyd went missing from North Little Rock at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Boyd is black, 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, with black low cut hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for Napolean Haire, 33, for questioning. Police consider Haire armed and dangerous.

Haire and the missing child may be traveling in a 2001 grey Lexus 300 with Arkansas license plate 058YST.

His last known address is 7515 Geyser Springs, Little Rock, 72209.

Haire stands 5’11” with low-cut black hair and brown eyes.