Skeletal remains found near Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith police found skeletal remains on Tuesday afternoon near Riverfront Drive.

Fort Smith police were notified of possible human remains found in a wooded area near Riverfront Drive in some woods.

After a brief search, investigators found skeletal remains and clothing located by investigators.

The cause of death, time of death and identity of the remains have not been determined. Investigators are currently processing the scene.

