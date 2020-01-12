Slick roads cause drivers to pull over

"Be careful of the bridges," Emerson said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Drivers had to stop and wait out the slick road conditions on January 11, 2020.

Jesse Emerson was traveling from Clinton Arkansas for a memorial service in Springdale and was in the thick of all the sleet coming down.

Like many other drivers, he said he pulled into a close gas station by the interstate to wait for the weather to die down.

“Be careful of the bridges,” Emerson said. “Be careful of those because there is a lot of ice, snow, and sleet.”

Emerson said he is glad the weather finally died down, but he is worried about driving overnight with the temperatures dropping.

The Benton Country Road Department is keeping an eye on the streets, bridges, and overpasses incase anything refreezes overnight.