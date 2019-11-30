Small Business Saturday: “Visit those podunk little shops that sell all those little nicknaks that you can’t find anywhere else”

"It's an amazing time to be able to display your own creativity and have the community come out and support that," Becca Weisenbarger said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Mom and pop shops in our area are now gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

Saturday, November 30, marks one of the most important days for small businesses, according to Becca Weisenbarger.

Weisenbarger owns WillowRose, a small business all online selling Elderberry syrups and gummies to support health.

She said Small Business Saturday is great for the community because it supports all the services offered locally.

She encourages everyone to get out or get on their computers to show some love.

Get downtown and visit those podunk little shops that sell all those little nicknaks that you can’t find anywhere else. Becca Weisenbarger

Weisenbarger said the beauty of small businesses is it’s a “niche market” where you’ll find things you’ll never be able to find at big retailers.

“I hope I can continue to serve the community with this small business I’ve got,” she said.