Small plane makes emergency landing at XNA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — A small plane made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) runway shortly before 4 p.m, temporarily closing the airport and causing passenger delays.

According to Kelly Johnson, Airport Director, the H35 Bonanza lost electrical power and the gear collapsed on landing.

Listen: Audio of the emergency landing at XNA.

Courtesy: LiveATC.net

The pilot was not hurt, and there is minimal damage to the plane.

The plane was flying from Texas to Wisconsin, Johnson said.

The runway is now reopened but flights were diverted to Springfield, Mo.

