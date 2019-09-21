Small town restored after devastating flooding

"It's a great accomplishment, the town is not very big, our boundaries are small, but the people here are great to work with"

AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA) — After two years, FEMA is leaving Avoca this week after helping the area rebuild from devastating flooding in 2017.

“FEMA surveyed the damage from the flood of 2017 and we had about 14 inches of rain in the span of like three days that washed out all of our ditches,” Avoca Mayor Robert Whitehorn said.

He said he is 100% confident the work put in will keep the area from going back underwater.

“It won’t wash out in my lifetime,” he said.

When the area flooded in 2-17, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went to survey the town and awarded it funding for restorations.

“They gave us a big sum of money to redo the ditch paving,” Mayor Whitehorn said. “But we decided that we wanted to go a little further with it.”

According to the mayor, the city gave additional money for repairs.

With the help from the town, Avoca was able to make the ditches FEMA cleaned up a little higher and a little deeper.

He said people within the community came together to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen again to their small town.

“It is great to be able to see something accomplished,” he said. “A lot of the work that we did was with our people here.”

Mayor Whitehorn said a lot of the people in Avoca came and helped pour concrete over the summer.

The town of Avoca currently has about 480 residents.