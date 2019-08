The new ordinance was passed Monday evening, Aug. 26

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Smokers in Van Buren must be at least 21 to purchase tobacco products due to a new ordinance.

Van Buren City Council members passed an ordinance Monday evening Aug. 26.

Anyone younger than 21 who are caught in possession of tobacco or E-cigarette products risk $100 to $1,000 in fines.