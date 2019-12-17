Sober living house set to close

The men were told their lease will not be renewed in February.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – A Bentonville sober living facility helping men rebuild their lives after addiction will close its doors in two months.

Thomas Brown is the house president of the Oxford House.

“Their lives have been saved because of the existence of this place,” Brown said.

It’s a sober living facility – and the current home for nine men.

“They’re not quite comfortable themselves going out and living by themselves where there is no accountability,” Brown said. “Well, they can come here.”

The iconic blue house located on the side of SW A St. opened in 2011. Through the years, it’s provided a space for thousands of men to recover from addiction and start a new life.

“There’s a member that’s been here about three years,” Brown said.

Thomas says this past summer a management company, Andmark, took over the property. The men were told their lease will not be renewed in February.

“You can sentence at least one person to death because where are they going to go,” Brown said. “The other guys were looking at me like what do we do. I was a little scared, I still am.”

Brown says he’s looking into dividing the house – moving half of the furniture and men to a new home in Bentonville and the other half to Fayetteville, a costly plan but the only one he was right now.

“This is for people that genuinely need to save their own lives,” Brown said.

Brown says it’s his faith that’s helping him get through a race against time.

“Someday, somehow at the 11th hour something will come up and I can breathe a little easier,” Brown said.

We reached out to Andmark, it’s marketing director said a statement will be released regarding the future of the land by the end of the day Tuesday.