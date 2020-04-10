Some Arkansas nurses traveling to states most impacted by COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nurses are answering a need in other states getting pummeled by COVID-19. Some are worried that could leave Arkansas vulnerable if there’s a spike in cases here.

Stephanie Newman works full time at Arkansas Surgical Hospital, but she requested to do per-diem work in New York—the hardest-hit state with more than 6,000 deaths.

“I need to be on the front lines and offering my services,” Newman said. “Probably about four or five days ago is when I decided this is what I needed to do.”

Like several hot-spot states, there’s a huge need for more nurses as the outbreak continues to spread.

“I’m nervous, excited, a little of both,” Reynolds said.

Karen Reynolds is a nurse practitioner who works to get legislation passed to help fellow nurses. Arkansas could face a nursing shortage if the governor doesn’t step in to open things up with executive action.

“We have a lot of nurses that’ve been furloughed because they worked in hospitals or clinics that were associated with what’s considered non-essential [practices],” Reynolds said.

Many of these furloughed nurses have what’s called collaborating positions, meaning they can only work at the places they’re assigned. They can’t simply work elsewhere when there’s a high demand.

“I spoke with a nurse last week who said she works down the hall from a primary care clinic, and she cannot go down there and help out because her collaboration agreement is only for where she’s at,” Reynolds said.

Other states like Texas and Tennessee have moved to change similar statutes, Reynolds said, and their nurses can now shift roles without receiving a penalty from respective nursing boards. She’s working with the governor’s office to do the same here, so nurses can stay in Arkansas instead of seeking work in critical areas.

“We would like it changed to where the collaboration agreements right now don’t have to be site specific,” Reynolds said.

Newman isn’t furloughed. She got permission from her boss to head to New York.

“[My boss] allowed me to go PRN, which is just kind of as needed,” Newman said.

The nurse backs up Newman’s worry, though, saying many just have to make ends meet at this point. A shortage could hit later on unless the governor takes executive action or more nurses stay home, which she said is a stronger possibility.

“I do know that with the severity of the situation, there’s a lot of people who are too scared to go,” Newman said. “I know while some have gone, I feel like there’s not really, aside from a handful, not a lot who’ve gone.”