Some Bella Vista roads remain closed after recent flooding

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A few roads in Bella Vista are still closed after recent flash flooding.

The flash flooding caused damage across Northwest Arkansas.

Highland Road near the intersection of Chelsea and Highland Roads is closed until further notice. The asphalt was completely washed out during the recent storm.

Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista’s communication director, said, “It’s a big city here. We have 45 square miles in our city limits so it’s taking a long time to cover every single city street. If we haven’t been to somebody’s street yet, we will get there.”

