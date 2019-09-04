Some in Fayetteville not ready for new entertainment district

Some have addressed their concerns about who would be liable if there was an alcohol related-incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Some business owners and city leaders said they are still not ready to implement an entertainment district in the college town.

If passed, outdoor alcohol consumption will be allowed in designated areas during designated events. The district will stretch from Dickson Street to the city’s square.

During a city council meeting Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, some addressed their concerns about who would be liable if there was an alcohol related-incident.

Bo County, owner of Pinpoint in Fayetteville said, “As they peel back the layers of this onion, they realize how complicated it can be, and I think after they speak with the ABC and maybe get some more input from more business owners, they might see that this needs to be rewritten or tabled for a little while while they iron out the details.”

This was the second reading for city officials.

