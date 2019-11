During the Storm

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — More than 1,000 Ozarks Electric Cooperative customers in Northwest Arkansas are experiencing power outages.

Several of the company’s substations including Fayetteville, Harp Hill, Johnson, Springdale and Zion-area are experiencing issues.

As of 8:45 p.m., 1,430 customers were without power.

Crews are working to address the issue. The cause was unknown as of 8:45 p.m.

An interactive map may be found, here.

This is a developing story.