Some take advantage of cheap flight costs, despite the risks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Travelers worldwide are canceling trips over coronavirus fears, but some are instead taking advantage of the cheap flight costs, despite the risks.

University of Arkansas Senior Colton Neisius said with all his free time now with online classes, he’s jumping at the opportunity to travel.

“Honestly some people are saying I should be worried, some people are saying I shouldn’t, but all I know is that plane tickets are going down,” Neisius said.

He said when it comes to exposing others, he doesn’t want to do that, but he also doesn’t think he should live his life cooped up and in fear.

“If I can go to like an international flight, for sub 200 hundred dollars, I’m probably going to do that,” he said. “I want to travel, it’s cheap, so why not?”

Neisius said most of his friends and the people he knows have the same mindset.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump stressed again on Monday, March 16, the importance for everyone to not travel in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.