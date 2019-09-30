SONIC Drive-in Fans to Decide $1 million donation to public school teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — SONIC ® Drive-In begins its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers.

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 27, 2019, SONIC puts its $1 million donation in the hands of the public, asking fans to help decide where the funds go by voting for teacher projects at LimeadesforLearning.com.

Anyone can join SONIC to support public school teachers and make a difference by voting, sharing and spreading the word through SONIC’s signature philanthropic initiative in partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org.

“Giving back is an integral part of SONIC, and the Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign is something we look forward to all year long as a way to connect with our guests and support thousands of amazing public school teachers in communities we serve,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Anyone can participate by visiting LimeadesforLearning.com and voting for a teacher project. Whether you want to support a teacher at your child’s school, a school you attended, or a subject that matters to you, you can join SONIC in empowering public school teachers to continue doing the amazing work they do every day.”

During the four-week voting period, Monday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 27, anyone can visit LimeadesforLearning.com and vote daily on teacher projects. Voters can search for specific projects in their area, browse projects by subject, or support projects in need of specific resources. There are three ways to earn votes for teacher projects throughout the Fall Voting campaign:

Vote once daily after signing up with a valid email address

Visit a SONIC Drive-In to get a bag sticker code worth two votes

Vote 10 times to receive three extra votes via email

“Teachers use our platform to request everything from pencils and paper to tablets and robotics kits,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. “Throughout our 10 year partnership, SONIC has provided thousands of classrooms with important learning resources that otherwise wouldn’t be available. SONIC’s Limeades for Learning campaign truly makes a difference in these classrooms.”

About SONIC

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com

About DonorsChoose.org

DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, 4 million people and partners have given $875 million to projects reaching 36 million students. Unique among education funding platforms, the team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school, ensuring full transparency. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World.