Special Report: Are self-checkout services impacting the future of cashier jobs

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA) – Over the last three years, cashier jobs in Arkansas have declined according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2016, nearly 34,500 people worked as cashiers – by 2018 that number dipped by nearly 3,000 jobs.



From pick-up towers to grocery deliveries and self-checkout machines, if you shop at a Walmart, chances are you have several check out options. “It’s convenient, I don’t have any hassles, prices usually come outright,” customer John Wildenborg said.

Walmart spokesperson Ragan Dickens says customers have been the driving force behind the company’s launch of a variety of check out services over the past 10 years. “They may come in the morning and need one item and choose the self-checkout,” Dickens said. “They may come later in the day and get a full basket and they prefer to wait in the traditional line and have someone do the check out for them.”

What does that mean for the traditional cashier jobs? Are people ending up in the unemployment line? Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects from 2016 to 2026 cashier jobs will decrease by less than 1% showing little or no change but advances in technology like self-service stands and increasing online sales will limit the need for cashiers.

“Right now at Walmart here on the front end of the store, we have over 5,000 job openings for that role,” Dickens said. “So, you can tell that cashier role has been around since the ’60s since we open and it’ll be here for the foreseeable future.”

Dickens says grocery pick-up and self-checkout services create new jobs like hosts and employees in charge of online orders.”Just in the last two to three years, we have over 40,000 associates doing the grocery picking role – picking your online order,” Dickens said. “That role didn’t exist a couple of short years ago and now it’s grown to over 40,000 associates in that role.”

Not every grocery company is following the trend in technology – just ask the General Manager of Allen’s in Bella Vista, Steve Morrow. “We’re customer service and human based and we plan to stay that way,” Morrow said.

Morrow says since the store opened 21 years ago, they’ve hired cashiers ranging from 16-years-old to 90-years-old. A job that Jeanna Yeoman has enjoyed for the past 12 years – all because of the customers. “You hear about their day, you hear about their problems and their good times and they talk to you a lot,” Yeoman said. “I love my job, I just have a good time with it.”

Taking a look regionally, according to the Northwest Arkansas Workforce Development Area, a short term industry projection shows about 85 jobs being added by 2020. 85 new cashiers you might get to chat with at your next grocery visit. “We know them, they know us,” Morrow said. “It’s a rewarding relationship and it’s only because of them we’ve had a rewarding relationship here at Allen’s.”