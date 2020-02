FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential candidate, spoke in Bentonville on Thursday. The hubbub associated with such a high-profile visitor required extra security measures provided by local police.

“In Bentonville, we do this so often that our teams can jump in whether it’s doing the risk assessment, the site surveys, whether there’s actual physical security,” said Sgt, Gene Page from Bentonville. “We can kind of jump in and meet whatever need they have.”

Along with the mound of supporters who poured into The Record to see Bloomberg speak, there were also protesters who took the opportunity to express their apathy toward the former New York mayor.