ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — You can do your part to ensure deployed soldiers feel the holiday spirit this season.

Socks and Cookies is hosting its 3rd Annual “Spreading Joy to Those Deployed” fundraising drive. From November 6 until November 19, people can drop off the item of the day that will go into a care package for a deployed soldier.

Items can be dropped off at The Center for Nonprofits in Rogers or 813 SW Raintree Ln, Suite 3 in Bentonville, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To find the item of the day, click here or here.