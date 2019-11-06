Spreading Joy to Those Deployed

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
socks and cookies_1542493321493.jpg.jpg

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — You can do your part to ensure deployed soldiers feel the holiday spirit this season.

Socks and Cookies is hosting its 3rd Annual “Spreading Joy to Those Deployed” fundraising drive. From November 6 until November 19, people can drop off the item of the day that will go into a care package for a deployed soldier.

Items can be dropped off at The Center for Nonprofits in Rogers or 813 SW Raintree Ln, Suite 3 in Bentonville, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To find the item of the day, click here or here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar