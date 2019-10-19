Springdale Animal Services at ‘critical capacity’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The shelter at Springdale Animal Services has reached critical capacity, the organization announced on Facebook on Friday.

The shelter says it will have to start turning away stray animals due to a lack of space.

Director of Animal Services Courtney Kremer said that, since Thursday, 14 large dogs have unexpectedly come into the shelter, and the owners are unwilling to claim them.

“We just never know what’s going to come in,” said Kremer.

If you’re looking to add a new member to your family, Springdale Animal Services is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.