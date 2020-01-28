Springdale: City to vote on alcohol ordinance

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Springdale may soon allow alcohol to be served at a local park.

Alcohol is already allowed to be served at Shiloh square during approved events. However, it’s illegal in all parks.​ So the city is considering making an exception.​

City council members are planning to vote on a measure that would allow alcohol to be served and sold at Walter Turnbow park.

The park is next to Shiloh square which already allows alcohol consumption during special events. ​If the measure passes, alcohol service would not be confined to Shiloh square.

​Downtown Springdale Alliance, Executive Director Jill Dabbs said she is excited about this new opportunity.​ The organization is working on many events like a food and music festival and she hopes this ordinance will bring more people and businesses to Springdale.

​”This will just allow us to expand the programming and it would be more inviting for people to come to the creek and enjoy the music and have a cold beer or a glass of wine. It will add to the atmosphere we are adding in downtown Springdale.

​If this passes, the measure could go into effect within the next 30 days. The ordinance is scheduled for a vote Tuesday, January 2.