Springdale Civic Academy promotes community engagement

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Civic Academy promotes better community understanding and just produced its first graduates.

Nineteen students completed the 12-week academy. Classes included lessons and speeches from Springdale Fire, Police, animal services and attorneys.

Students toured different facilities and heard from decisionmakers and people at the top.

Ray Cardiel completed the academy and said he now feels more comfortable as a community member.

“Just being comfortable calling them instead of maybe thinking, ‘well, they’re too busy, or they’ve got too much on their plate,'” Cardiel said. “I’ll feel very comfortable approaching them or calling them.”

Lulu Peredo is the welcoming coordinator for Springdale, and she said officials think this could be good for community engagement.

“A lot of the students want to know what’s next,” Peredo said. “They want to see if maybe next year we can have another Civic Academy with different departments.”

