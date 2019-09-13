Springdale elementary school to be built in Tontitown

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale School District is building its 19th elementary school in Tontitown.

The Springdale School Board purchased land on the corner of S. Barrington Road and E. Fletcher Avenue in Tontitown back in 2010, in anticipation of growth.

An elementary school of innovation, based on the Don Tyson School of innovation model, will be partly zoned and partly school choice.

The K-5 school will hold up to 850 students.

The district secured $8 million of state funding for the school and will have to come up with another $8-10 million for construction and furnishings.

“This particular school will have an open concept. Break out rooms for partnership work, collaborative spaces, tinker spaces, maker spaces, so kids will be able to participate in their education in a personalized way,” says Jared Cleveland, Deputy Superintendent of Springdale School District.

The school will sit on about 20 acres of land.

Right now the school district is in the middle of designing it.

Construction will be complete is April 2022 and is slated to open August 2022.

Cleveland says the school district is planning to open yet another elementary school in 2026, if growth continues.