Springdale firefighters invite everyone to Christmas open house

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Fire Department will host its fifth annual Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 7 between noon and 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to meet Firefighter Santa and Sparky the Fire Dog, and tour Springdale Fire Department Station No. 1, 417 Holcomb St.

Anyone wanting pictures is encouraged to bring their own camera or $5 for a professional photo with Santa. All funds will go toward EOA Children’s House toy drive.

Firefighters will also kick off their smoke alarm drive and will have a table where requests may be submitted for free smoke alarms.

“We’re taking this opportunity to display many of our public education initiatives so there will be some demonstrations of fire safety programs for the home,” said Capt. Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department.

Complimentary refreshments will be available.





