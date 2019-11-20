Springdale High School Assistant Principal honored with award

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Don Eichenberger, assistant principal at Springdale High School in the Springdale School District, has been honored with the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP) 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

Dr. Richard Abernathy, AAEA Executive Director, presented Eichenberger with the award at a surprise ceremony on November 20.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) National Assistant Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.

From state winners, three finalists are named as contenders for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award. The NASSP National Assistant Principal of the Year is selected from among the finalists.

“I stress to my staff, my teachers, and my students that the most important thing we have to offer students is the ability to read and the ability to think and reason at a high level,” Eichenberger said. “These are the imperative skills needed to be successful in a rapidly changing society.”

In 2007, Eichenberger was honored with the Springdale High School Teacher of the Year Award.