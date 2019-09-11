Springdale looking to hire additional firefighters

KNWA

Applications are due Dec. 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springdale fire trucks engines

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale is looking to hire a firefighter-EMT and a firefighter-paramedic.

Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin said there are currently four openings, but it also depends on the outcome of the city’s 2020 budget.

Pay for firefighter-paramedics range between $44,152 and $66,218.

Pay for firefighter-EMTs range between $36,774 to $54,234.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Applicants must take a written, entry-level exam, pass a candidate physical abilities test (CPAT) and submit a completed application to the City of Springdale prior to Dec. 2. The CPAT exam is 10 minutes and 20 seconds. Applicants will wear about 75 pounds of weighted gear and will have to climb stairs for one of the evaluations. The CPAT exam consists of eight evaluations.

Written exams may be conducted at any National Testing Network site.

  • Register for the FireTEAM exam, here, or test at any National Testing Network site.
  • Additional CPAT information may be found, here
  • Applications may be obtained, here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss