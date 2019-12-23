Springdale man arrested after pointing gun at driver

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Police arrested a Springdale man on Sunday after a motorist reported he pointed a pistol at him.

Jimmy Araujo, 20, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, DWI and driving on a suspended license.

The victim told police he was dropping a friend off at Backus Avenue, according to a Springdale Police Department report.

The man said another vehicle drove rapidly toward him as he was backing out of the parking lot. He rolled his window down and told the other driver to slow down, according to the report.

The victim said the driver of the other vehicle got out of the vehicle and opened the back door. The victim said he heard a rifle being racked and fled from the parking lot.

The car followed the victim to the area of Huntsville Road and Shiloh Drive where the driver held the weapon out of the window.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle with Araujo inside after the victim gave them the license plate number.

Police found an AK-pattern pistol with a loaded 30-round magazine, a box of ammunition and multiple rounds of loose ammunition inside the car.