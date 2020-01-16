Springdale man arrested for possession of meth and fleeing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Police arrested Christopher Vaughn, 28, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing.

He was booked and released.

Police stopped Vaughn on May 24, 2019, for speeding.

He didn’t stop when he saw the police. He reached speeds of over 80 mph trying to evade officers.

Vaughn got out of the car and tried to flee on foot when the officer approached his vehicle.

The officer tased Vaughn, but he got away.

When Vaughn’s car was searched, police found a glass pipe, a scale, and six bags of meth.

His bond was set at $10,000.