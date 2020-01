FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Anjel Antonio Torres, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday, January 15, for the death of 19-year-old Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez.

According to the police report, Rodriguez was found dead from a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle in December 2018.

Torres ran from police and traveled over 1,400 miles to California before he was arrested three days later.

Torres has been sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.