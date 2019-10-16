Springdale man pleads guilty in largest worldwide child porn bust

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after using a website that was busted for child sexual exploitation videos available for download.

James Daosaeng, 25, was sentenced to serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

A South Korean national who ran the operation, and hundreds of others were charged worldwide for using the site, “Welcome to Video,” the Department of Justice announced.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately eight terabytes of child sexual exploitation videos, which is one of the largest seizures of its kind. The images, which are currently being analyzed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), contained over 250,000 unique videos, and 45 percent of the videos currently analyzed contain new images that have not been previously known to exist,” the press release explains.

“Welcome To Video” offered videos for sale using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

More than 20 minor victims in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom, were rescued as a direct result of the arrests.

“This has resulted in leads sent to 38 countries and yielded arrests of 337 subjects around the world. The operation has resulted in searches of residences and businesses of approximately 92 individuals in the United States,” the DOJ said.

The mastermind behind the website, Jong Woo Son, 23, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.

The nine-count indictment was unsealed on Tuesday.

Son has also been charged and convicted in South Korea and is currently in custody serving his sentence in South Korea.