Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NorthwestArkansas

During the Storm

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos

  Download NWA Weather Authority App

Springdale man sentenced to 11 years in prison for receipt of child pornography

KNWA

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for child pornography, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Duane (DAK) Kees.

According to court records, in October 2018, federal law enforcement became aware that Kristopher Still, 43, was uploading child pornography from the social media application, Tumblr.

Law enforcement issued a search warrant and Still admitted to obtaining images and videos of child pornography online.

Still was indicted in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss