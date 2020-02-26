Springdale man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale man was sentenced in court for a bank robbery in 2019.

Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm, according to court records.

According to court records, Reinosa-Salguero entered the Arvest Bank in Alma on May 29, 2019.

He approached the teller and demanded money while pointing a gun at them. After he got the money, Reinosa-Salguero then fired one round directly over the teller’s head and the bullet hit the wall, according to court records.

When Arkansas State Police stopped him in a traffic stop he fled, reaching 100 mph.

Police caught him and searched his vehicle. They found the firearm used in the robbery, the money taken from the bank, and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Reinosa-Salguero was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.