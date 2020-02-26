Springdale police search for missing 29-year-old woman

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.

On February 25, police received a missing persons report from a calling stating that their friend, Ashley Beyard (also known as Pebbles), was missing.

Beyard was last seen on February 23, 2020 at 616 W. Johnson Avenue.

On the 24th, the caller said they attempted to contact Beyard at her residence but didn’t find her there. The caller said everything at the residence appeared normal at the time, police say.

On February 25, Beyard’s friend went back to the residence and noticed “that a disturbance of some sort had taken place and Beyard was not at home.”

All attempts to contact her since via cell phone and social media have been unsuccessful, police say.

Beyard is unemployed and has no known family in the area, or access to a vehicle.

If you have any information on Ashley Beyard’s whereabouts, please contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.