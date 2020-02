SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Robert Elmer, 61, went missing on February 10.

Elmer is 5’11” and weighs 184 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said Elmer’s vehicle was located Wednesday at Veteran’s Park in Fayetteville.

Taylor says police are using drones to search the Lake Fayetteville area.

If you have any information, contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.