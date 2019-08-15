Springdale residents invited to park meeting tonight

They'll have a chance to see the design of Luther George Park

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — City officials are inviting residents to a meeting tonight, Thursday, Aug. 15, to give input about the redesign of a downtown park.

The meeting will be 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave.

Luther George Park, 500 Grove Ave. is not far from re-opening. Renderings will show residents the progress of the design.

Architects have added new features including large and small performance spaces, a garden, dog park, and a new playground design — to name a few.