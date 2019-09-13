Springdale road closures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Road improvements on Elm Springs Road and Har-Ber Avenue begin Monday night, September 16.

The city will have the roads closed beginning Monday through Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work is expected to be finished Friday morning.

The road(s) will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the day and there will be emergency access at night.

Meanwhile, the downtown sewer project continues:

Deaver Street from Allen to Maple will be closed for concrete restoration.

Maple Avenue’s southern-most lane, west of 71B, will be closed for sewer testing and restoration. This will happen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For road construction information call 479-750-8105.

For sewer project information call 479-751-5751.