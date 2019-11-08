Springdale School District hosts fundraising debate

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) —A big political debate is about to take place in Springdale.

The people taking part aren’t trying to win votes, but are raising money.

Students do a political debate representing the political views of the four major parties, and with the primaries so close, a special portion has been added.

Rick Schaeffer, former U of A announcer and current spokesperson for Springdale schools is one of the moderators for the debate.

KNWA’s Chad Mira is also a moderator for the debate.

The event is at the Apollo Theater in Springdale.

