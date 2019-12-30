Springdale warehouse fire pushes past 48 hours

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale warehouse fire that left a firefighter hurt continued to blaze into Sunday, pushing it past 48 hours of burning.

Springdale Fire Capt. Matt Bagley said the situation at A-Advantage Warehouse & Distribution was better Sunday than it had been in previous days. The smoke was significantly less dense, and wind blew smoke away from the apartment complex across the street on Randall Wobbe Lane. The smoke blew directly at the complex Saturday, causing concern for the fire department.

On Sunday, firefighters began attacking the fire through windows and open doors.

Bagley described the situation as “precarious”, as the building itself was still unsafe to get into as of Sunday afternoon.

“An employee said that there’s a lot of Styrofoam,” Bagley said. “We’ve been able to confirm that there is a lot of what is described as a to-go box with a fold-over lid. Something like that, but a lot of those all stacked together in boxes.”

Bagley said an investifation won’t be started until the flames go completely down, which delays knowing what started the fire.