Springdale warehouse still unsafe to enter after fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale firefighters are still waiting to see if they’ll be able to be able to investigate the aftermath of a large warehouse fire.

The department is confident it’ll get to investigate what remains of A-Advantage Warehouse & Distribution, said Capt. Matt Bagley.

But the situation is “if” rather than “when”.

The building itself isn’t safe to enter and needs to be stabilized, and the city doesn’t have the money to pay for engineering the department needs to do that, Bagley said. Private companies subletting the space could come up with the money themselves, should they choose to do so for insurance purposes.

Even without a thorough investigation, it appears the damages will exceed $1 million, Bagley said.

“It’s really in everybody’s interests to slow things down,” Bagley said. “Not to drag feet but just to make sure we dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s the first time, because there’s no do-over.”

Bagley said the department was aware the fire could grow, but in a situation like that, it never feels like there’re enough resources. He said firefighters were able to learn about how to handle a fire of that magnitude and deal with similar situations if a firefighter gets hurt.