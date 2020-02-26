Springdale’s “State of City Address” focuses on development, infrastructure and criminal justice

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said Tuesday’s “State of the City Address” hit on some important topics, including development, infrastructure and criminal justice.

“I told the council at the beginning that it’s more difficult to know what to leave out than what to add,” Sprouse said.

In terms of development, the city is expected to make a big leap to match the number of people moving into the growing city, Sprouse said.

“Man, we’re gonna see a lot of things happening downtown this year,” Sprouse said. “Same with our overlay district, the area around Arvest Ballpark.”

Another part of the speech was about the new criminal justice building voters passed a bond to pay for.

“Our voters generously and strongly approved a bond issue for a new criminal justice building and refurbished city hall,” Sprouse said.

The goal of the new building is to increase efficiency, said Chief Mike Peters.

“Being able to be in the same building with people you’re working with, officers being able to talk to detectives and vice versa, it’s gonna be huge for us,” Peters said.

Construction of the new building is expected to finish up in May with administration building remodeling scheduled to finish next year. The final product will benefit everyone in the goal to keep people safe, Peters said.

“Right now, we don’t have adequate office space,” Peters said. “We don’t have adequate meeting space, we don’t have areas for training. So, we’re gonna have all of those.”

It’s a good time to be a Springdale resident, Sprouse said.

“I will tell you, we are blessed,” Sprouse said. “I will take the problems of growth any day over problems of a shrinking population.”