SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Local help is on its way to fire-ravaged Australia.

Springfield-based Convoy of Hope already has some staff in the country to help victims of devastating bushfires that have destroyed millions of acres.

Convoy leader Jeff Nene says additional team members are now headed to Australia to help in areas that need it the most.

Nearly 70 fires are still uncontained in Australia and there are fears that number could rise significantly.