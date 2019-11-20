Springfield woman donates 700 Barbie dolls to Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Shriners Hospital patients in St. Louis had a heartfelt surprise over the weekend.

A Springfield, Missouri woman made the trip up north to drop off a selection of barbie dolls.

Children receiving care through Shriners Hospital can now face treatment with the comfort of a doll that looks just like them.

Springfield-native Ashleigh Bentz is using her differences to inspire others.

The patient turned provider raised over $3,000 to purchase nearly 700 unique barbie dolls for Shriners patients in St. Louis.

Bentz wanted to find a way to give back to an organization that kept her safe, even during the darkest days.

Bentz was born without a fibula in one leg, also missing bones in her foot and had just three toes and at only two years old, her leg was amputated.

Bentz has made a career out of her life experience and works as a prosthetic assistant at CoxHealth.

Living proof that missing limbs don’t make a person any less whole.

Bentz hopes the patients and kids she works with will embrace whatever it is that makes them unique, and to never be afraid to put themselves out there or ask for help.