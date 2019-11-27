St. Paul approves​ vote for 2% sales tax

ST. PAUL, Ark. (KNWA) — A small town in Madison County will vote on a sales tax, the very first one for the town of St. Paul. The 2% sales tax vote was approved at the last council meeting on November 12. The mayor of St. Paul said the money is critical for the town to survive.

St. Paul has a population of just over 100 people. The town has a few small businesses, a library, a school and is in desperate need of revenue. Mayor Nina Selz said the money will be used to maintain the roads, parks and other public buildings.

Selz said grants have helped the city get by. The Arkansas Street Aid Fund awarded the town a grant to pave all of the roads and a new grant by the Arkansas division of rural services will pay to renovate the community center next year.

In January the town will be home to its very first Dollar General store giving residents access to food, groceries, and medication. It will also create job opportunities. Selz said the town gets about 15 to 17 thousand dollars from the state and the county, but it’s not enough.

“What we spend out of here is about 18,00 and we are slowly using all of the cushions we have. It is not going to last forever so at some point we are going to have to have some extra revenue,” said Selz.

If the sales tax is not approved Selz said cuts will have to be made to things like park maintenance or street lights.

Residents will vote on the sales tax in March.