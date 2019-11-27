St. Paul to get Dollar General store

ST. PAUL, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction is underway for the first Dollar General store in St. Paul giving people access to everyday items in their own town.

Right now, people in St. Paul have to drive about 20 miles to another city like Huntsville to get groceries, toiletries, and medication. The Dollar General will change all of that. Despite that, I spoke to some people in the town, and the new store is getting mixed reviews.

“Its a tremendous convenience but it will drive away the mom and pops businesses,” said Bob Dozier.

St. Paul has a population of just over 100 people and is located in Madison County. Bob Dozier, a resident and business owner said “there is not a lot to keep people here. The young people leave that is why small towns like this dissolve.”

Dozier owns a local knife-making business and has lived in St. Paul for over five years. “I love a little town because it is personal,” said Dozier. He survives by selling his products online but he finds ways to support the community.

“I buy gas here and try to contribute to the small stores, buying bread and milk and things I run out of during the week​,” Dozier said

In just a few weeks the small town will welcome a 9100 square foot dollar. Council member Shelia Riley is excited about having a Dollar General store in town. “They can get food, they can get clothes, things that haven’t been available in this area before​.”

Dozier said the general store will hurt small businesses but it will create jobs. “There is very little opportunity to work in this town.. you have to drive to Fayetteville or Huntsville to make a living.”

Dozier is a small-town boy and it doesn’t matter how many people leave, St. Paul will always be his home. “This is where I will be scattered, right here. They will cremate me and scatter me in the mountains because I’m not leaving.​

The new store will help make it so he doesn’t have to. The dollar general is set to open in January.

